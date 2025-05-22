‘Will our babies also be stolen?’
Kidnapped newborns safely returned to Dora Nginza, but other moms worry about their children
Though the two babies who were kidnapped from the Dora Nginza Hospital nursery were safely returned on Wednesday, an air of anxiety continued to permeate the maternity ward as other petrified mothers worried about the safety of their newborns.
The premature babies were found in Motherwell after a neighbour recognised one of the suspects from CCTV footage that had been circulating on social media...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.