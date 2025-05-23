News

Inside story on Gqeberha ‘refugees’ who fled to US

One of them has listed her home in Lorraine for R2.3m

By Nomazima Nkosi and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 23 May 2025

She packed her bags, boarded a flight to the US citing racial persecution, and now one of the Afrikaner “refugees” from Gqeberha has put her Lorraine home on the market for R2.3m.

Santana de Bruyn, 33, her three children, 14, 10, and an infant about to turn one, along with her 62-year-old mother, Susanna de Bruyn, are just some of the 13 Afrikaners, mostly from middle-class suburbs in the city, who embarked on the journey...

