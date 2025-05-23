Knysna councillor, seven others charged after ANC meeting turns violent
A Knysna councillor and seven other people will appear in the town’s magistrate’s court next Friday after an ANC meeting on voter registration ended violently.
An altercation broke out among members on May 11, with people injured and several cases of assault being reported to the police...
