Parents protest against ‘problem’ principal at KZN school

Disgruntled parents protested outside Westville Senior Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, demanding answers after the principal who was suspended resumed duties, allegedly without answering the allegations against him.
Parent Judy Galassi said the principal, whose name is known to TimesLIVE and who was appointed in 2022, has racked up about 50 complaints ranging from defamation to financial mismanagement.
The sought-after primary school is a popular feeder to boys and girls schools in the area.
“The complaints also involved unofficial use of assets and demeaning comments. I can’t give all the details but these are based on statements from teachers,” said Galassi.
TimesLIVE understands the headmaster was suspended last year but returned to school recently after the department failed to charge him.
Galassi said teachers had followed due process and the complaints were sent to the education department.
“Our teachers are unhappy and we cannot continue to work with him. We demand he is immediately suspended,” said Gallasi.
“If we have not heard feedback by the end of next week, we will take further action,” she said.
Parent Rowena Boik said the principal's presence was affecting teaching and learning.
“The teachers are suffering and some have been booked off sick. We are approaching exam time and this is not ideal.”
She said allegations against the principal surfaced in 2023.
KwaZulu-Natal CEO for the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA Thirona Moodley said relations had broken down between the principal and the school governing body.
She said the matter had been raised with the department.
“On Wednesday I spoke to the director, who later held a meeting with the school. I had hoped something tangible would have come out of the meeting but not a talk shop,” said Moodley.
She said the protest action was prompted by the department's lack of action to avert a crisis, which included the loss of experienced staff.
“Morale at the school is very low and education has taken a heavy beating.”
The provincial education department is expected to release a statement on Friday.
