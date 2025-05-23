Shocking photos shown in court: Evans questioned over scarf around murdered girlfriend’s neck
Shocking images of Vanessa van Rensburg’s badly bruised body were shown in the Humansdorp regional court on Friday during the fifth day of murder accused Rob Evans’ formal bail application.
State prosecutor Bianca Burger told the court that Van Rensburg, 36, was likely beaten to death with a whiskey bottle, which was later chucked into a bin...
