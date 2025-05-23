State accused of thwarting Webb’s third shot at bail
The new defence counsel for Gqeberha firearm dealer Karen Webb has accused the state of abusing court procedure and shooting down her latest bid for bail before it even got off the ground.
The accusations were made in the city’s magistrate’s court on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.