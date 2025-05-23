Charges withdrawn against second accused
Young woman charged with kidnapping Dora babies
A young woman has been charged with kidnapping the two babies at Dora Nginza Hospital on Tuesday.
Sinovuyo Rabula, 22, appeared briefly in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Friday morning, and was charged with two counts of kidnapping...
