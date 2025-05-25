Clash at circus protest leaves man injured
An afternoon at the circus ended badly in Gqeberha on Saturday when an animal anti-cruelty protester was taken to Life St George’s Hospital after a scuffle broke out.
Gardmed Ambulance Service director Dave Gardner said the man had been taken to hospital to check if his right hip had been fractured...
