Despatch pupils reach out to the community in different ways
From book drives and food donations to assisting animal shelters and environmental initiatives, Despatch Preparatory School is going all out in 2025 to uplift the less fortunate in its community.
The school invited parents and community members to share its vision and goals for the year and did not hesitate to put words into action with a host of activities planned for each month of the year...
