How Nkandla's alleged rape 'Houdini' was caught by traditional healer

This week the rural village of Hlosane in Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal and social media were gripped by a serial rape suspect who, like a modern-day Houdini, escaped police custody — only to be dramatically rearrested through a citizens' effort.
The suspect, accused of raping six teenage pupils, had terrorised high school girls renting rooms near Bizimali High School.
His most recent escape from custody — after feigning a seizure at Mariannhill police station spread fear through the community, forcing some students to abandon their dormitories and disrupting classes at the school.
At the centre of his capture was 33-year-old traditional healer Mnotho Xaba, who had unknowingly assisted the suspect weeks earlier.
Xaba is a popular traditional healer whose services are sought locally and nationally.
During an interview at the Dalton Hostel on Saturday he said he specialises in healing people, giving charms to those seeking love or money and those who want to strengthen themselves against their enemies.
“When I saw his picture trending on social media as an escaped serial rape suspect, I told people at the hostel, including his homeboys from Nkandla, that I knew him,” Xaba said.
The suspect had approached the healer saying he was seeking protection and strength after an altercation with the mother of his child and feared her brothers would attack him.
Xaba said he didn't know the suspect was wanted for the sexual attacks and had only paid him R1,000 of his [Xaba's] R5,000 fee.
On Thursday morning, while driving his child to school, Xaba received word a man in a big coat was looking for him.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes — it was the same man. I kept him waiting while I alerted others, including people from Nkandla. We conducted a citizen's arrest and called the police, who arrived and took him into custody.”
The suspect’s alleged reign of terror had prompted swift action from the Nkandla Taxi Owners Association, who formed a team and travelled more than 230km to his hideout in eTshelimnyama, Marianhill.
“We couldn’t ignore the cries of the Bizimali High School pupils. But we were devastated when, after leaving him with the police, he lulled them to sleep and escaped. If not for the traditional healer, he would still be at large,” one taxi operator said.
How Nkandla's alleged rape 'Houdini' was caught by traditional healer
Image: CHRIS
This week the rural village of Hlosane in Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal and social media were gripped by a serial rape suspect who, like a modern-day Houdini, escaped police custody — only to be dramatically rearrested through a citizens' effort.
The suspect, accused of raping six teenage pupils, had terrorised high school girls renting rooms near Bizimali High School.
His most recent escape from custody — after feigning a seizure at Mariannhill police station spread fear through the community, forcing some students to abandon their dormitories and disrupting classes at the school.
At the centre of his capture was 33-year-old traditional healer Mnotho Xaba, who had unknowingly assisted the suspect weeks earlier.
Xaba is a popular traditional healer whose services are sought locally and nationally.
During an interview at the Dalton Hostel on Saturday he said he specialises in healing people, giving charms to those seeking love or money and those who want to strengthen themselves against their enemies.
“When I saw his picture trending on social media as an escaped serial rape suspect, I told people at the hostel, including his homeboys from Nkandla, that I knew him,” Xaba said.
The suspect had approached the healer saying he was seeking protection and strength after an altercation with the mother of his child and feared her brothers would attack him.
Xaba said he didn't know the suspect was wanted for the sexual attacks and had only paid him R1,000 of his [Xaba's] R5,000 fee.
On Thursday morning, while driving his child to school, Xaba received word a man in a big coat was looking for him.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes — it was the same man. I kept him waiting while I alerted others, including people from Nkandla. We conducted a citizen's arrest and called the police, who arrived and took him into custody.”
The suspect’s alleged reign of terror had prompted swift action from the Nkandla Taxi Owners Association, who formed a team and travelled more than 230km to his hideout in eTshelimnyama, Marianhill.
“We couldn’t ignore the cries of the Bizimali High School pupils. But we were devastated when, after leaving him with the police, he lulled them to sleep and escaped. If not for the traditional healer, he would still be at large,” one taxi operator said.
Image: SUPPLIED
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka visited the school on Friday, reassuring pupils and teachers the suspect had been rearrested.
“I could only imagine the pain felt by learners, so I had to come and ensure your safety,” Hlomuka said, praising traditional leadership for their involvement in school governance and swift response.
Reflecting on the incident, Xaba vowed to screen his clients more carefully.
“I take traditional healing as a calling and I have been practising since I was a schoolboy. As traditional healers, we seldom ask our patients many questions. We only help them with the assistance they are seeking. I didn’t ask too many questions before, but now I realise even serial killers and rapists could seek my services. From now on, I will require a letter from an inkosi or induna to safeguard myself.”
For Xaba, justice was personal.
“I have three daughters — I couldn’t let him walk away. I took it as my civic duty to get him arrested.”
While the suspect has been secured, his repeated escapes highlight systemic failures in law enforcement. The Bizimali High School governing body (SGB) is now calling for assistance to improve security in the community.
Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police have launched an investigation into how the suspect escaped from custody amid allegations he may have bought his way to his brief freedom.
A visit by KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli and provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkwanazi to the police station was cancelled on Friday.
The suspect appeared in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of escaping from lawful custody.
He is expected to be transferred to Ekombe in Nkandla where he will face multiple rape charges.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News