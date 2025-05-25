A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Saturday near the Kariega turn-off on the N2.
According to police, he lost control of his white Honda Fire Blade 1,000cc.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the accident happened at about 5.15pm.
“The driver of the motorcycle, with a female passenger, was travelling towards Gqeberha.
“According to information gathered on the scene, the driver passed a truck on the N2, at the Kariega and Van Stadens turn-off, and shortly thereafter lost control of the motorcycle and overturned,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The driver died on the scene while his passenger sustained serious injuries.
She was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Janse van Rensburg said the name of the deceased would only be released once he had been officially identified.
Police were investigating a case of culpable homicide, she said.
The Herald
Motorcyclist, 26, dies in crash on N2
Image: JAROMIR CHALABALA/123RF
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Saturday near the Kariega turn-off on the N2.
According to police, he lost control of his white Honda Fire Blade 1,000cc.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the accident happened at about 5.15pm.
“The driver of the motorcycle, with a female passenger, was travelling towards Gqeberha.
“According to information gathered on the scene, the driver passed a truck on the N2, at the Kariega and Van Stadens turn-off, and shortly thereafter lost control of the motorcycle and overturned,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The driver died on the scene while his passenger sustained serious injuries.
She was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Janse van Rensburg said the name of the deceased would only be released once he had been officially identified.
Police were investigating a case of culpable homicide, she said.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News