NMU professor gets global recognition for his research skills
After an analysis of millions of academics around the world, a Gqeberha professor has proven his prowess in research after recently being named as one of the best in field.
Nelson Mandela University’s Prof Rossouw von Solms was ranked by ScholarGPS as the number one researcher internationally for 2024 in two specialist areas, namely, information security and security management. ..
