Police appeal for help to find Despatch woman

Police in Despatch are searching for a 57-year-old woman who went missing earlier in May.
Nomakhwezi Ntaka was last seen on May 7 at her work in Boom Street.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Ntaka informed her employer’s child that she was going to the bank, but never returned.
“An initial investigation was done with her family and friends, but she could not be traced.
“At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a white striped black dress and green sandals and carrying a navy sport bag with the Despatch Preparatory School badge on the side,” Van Rensburg said.
Police appeal to anyone who can assist in tracing Ntaka to contact Detective Sergeant Christine Jonck on 082-949-7154, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.
Janse van Rensburg said all information would be treated with strict confidentiality and those who wished to could remain anonymous.
