Close call for youngster caught in gang crossfire

Jayden Mitchell, 12, of Gelvandale recovering in ICU after being struck by stray bullet

By Brandon Nel - 26 May 2025

While playing outside with friends on Saturday, 12-year-old Jayden Mitchell was hit by a stray bullet in a burst of gang-related gunfire in Gelvandale.

It was just after 7pm when the suspected gang members opened fire in front of his Elk Street home...

