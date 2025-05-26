Evans questioned over scarf around murdered girlfriend’s neck
Shocking images of Vanessa van Rensburg’s badly bruised body were shown in the Humansdorp Regional Court on Friday during the fifth day of murder accused Rob Evans’ formal bail application.
State prosecutor Bianca Burger told the court that Van Rensburg, 36, was likely beaten to death with a whisky bottle, which was later thrown into a bin...
