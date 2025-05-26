News

Kariega teen killed during domestic dispute

By Herald Reporter - 26 May 2025
Leewin Solomon, 18, was killed in Kamesh on Sunday night
A 52-year-old man has been arrested after a domestic incident led to the fatal shooting of a teenager in Kariega on Sunday night.

Police said the victim had been identified as 18-year-old Leewin Solomon.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Kamesh police responded to a complaint at a house in Parakiet Street, Rosedale, at about 9.28pm.

On arrival, they were informed that Solomon and the suspect had been involved in a domestic altercation and the deceased had stabbed the suspect in the shoulder.

“It is further alleged that the suspect drew his firearm and fired shots at the deceased,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“The deceased was rushed to hospital but passed away on arrival.”

The suspect was arrested on a charge of murder and his 9mm Glock pistol was confiscated for ballistic testing.

He is expected to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court later this week.

