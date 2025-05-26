MEC removes Knysna speaker Skosana as a councillor

Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell has removed Knysna speaker Mncedisi Skosana as a councillor.
Bredell announced his decision on Friday in a letter to Knysna mayor Thando Matika and municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba.
In April 2023, the provincial local government department established an investigative committee to examine multiple allegations against councillors and provide recommendations.
The investigation followed a council resolution in 2022 to create seven support staff positions in the offices of Aubrey Tsengwa, Alberto Marbi and Skosana.
The investigation recommended that Skosana, former mayor Tsengwa and deputy mayor Marbi, of the PBI, be removed from office.
Bredell has also ordered Skosana to repay 20% of all allowances he received as a councillor and speaker.
Bredell first requested the three to make representations to him on the recommendations, before taking action.
Tsengwa and Marbi both resigned as councillors to avoid Bredell’s sanctions.
In his letter, Bredell said that the council resolution of the meeting of September 16 2022 to create support staff positions in the offices of the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker for political appointees breached the code of conduct for councillors.
“It is critical to state that as a councillor, Skosana was obliged to perform his functions honestly, in good faith, acting, at all times, in a transparent manner and in the best interests of the municipality, to ensure that the integrity and credibility of the municipality is not compromised,” Bredell wrote.
“In relation to the sanctions as recommended by the committee, and the seriousness of the infringement committed by your client, I concur to the sanction of removal as councillor.
“In addition, as to the recommendations of the fines by the committee, I resolve to impose a total fine of 20% of councillor Skosana’s month’s allowance which should be deducted from monies due and payable to him.”
ANC Knysna regional spokesperson Moyisi Magalela noted the ruling delivered by Bredell and the findings of the investigation.
“We are currently studying the contents of the report and its implications, and we will engage with our legal representatives to consider all appropriate steps forward.
“It is important to note that Mr Bredell is a senior politician and a member of the DA.
“In light of this, we question the objectivity and impartiality of the investigation and its outcomes,” Magalela said.
“It is our considered view that the DA has continuously sought to destabilise the municipality, which is currently governed by a progressive coalition committed to service delivery and clean governance.”
Meanwhile, DA Knysna constituency head Ryan Smith welcomed the decision.
“Councillor Skosana’s dismissal comes as a result of the DA Knysna caucus’s tireless multiyear fight to combat maladministration and corruption in our town.
“This included alerting the provincial department of local government of severe governance irregularities and misconduct under the ANC, PA, EFF, PBI coalition of corruption,” Smith said.
MEC removes Knysna speaker Skosana as a councillor
Image: KNYSNA MUNICIPALITY
