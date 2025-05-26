News

Three burnt bodies found near Coega

By Riaan Marais - 26 May 2025
Gqeberha police are investigating a triple murder after three burnt bodies were found during a routine police patrol on Monday morning near the old Coega road
Image: GARETH WILSON

While conducting routine patrols Gqeberha police stumbled across a gruesome discovery when they found three burnt bodies near the R334, on the outskirts of the city.

Members from the Swartkops police station were conducting routine patrols on Monday morning when they noticed smoke coming from the bushes, near the old Coega road, at about 7am.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said members went to investigate the origin of the smoke and came across the bodies.

He said while the investigation was still in its early stages, it appeared the victims had been set alight with tyres placed around their necks. 

“It is, however, unclear if this was the cause of death or if they were already deceased before being set alight.

“A postmortem is yet to be conducted to confirm their gender and to establish the cause of death.”

Beetge said a murder investigation had been launched. 

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Thandiwe Sodladla on 073-676-4936.

Alternatively, contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or the nearest police station.

