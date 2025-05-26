Ward 23 councillor Nosithembiso Mayekiso to be buried on Sunday
The funeral of Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 23 councillor Nosithembiso Mayekiso will take place on Sunday.
Mayekiso, a Motherwell councillor, died at the Uitenhage Provincial Hospital on May 16...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.