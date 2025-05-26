Courtesy of SABC
Closing arguments are expected in the R255m asbestos roof removal corruption trial within a trial at the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Asbestos trial involving Magashule's ex-PA Moroadi Cholota
Courtesy of SABC
Closing arguments are expected in the R255m asbestos roof removal corruption trial within a trial at the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News