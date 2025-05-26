Young braveheart beats heatstroke, fatigue in 27-hour birthday run for charity
While most people opt for cake and presents to celebrate their birthdays, Gqeberha biokineticist Brandon Gill instead ran for 27 consecutive hours for charity on his 27th birthday recently.
Gill ran a total of 152km and raised almost R30,000 for the Hope4Kids organisation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.