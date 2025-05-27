Presley Chweneyagae has died.
A statement shared by his agency MLA on Tuesday revealed the veteran actor died on Tuesday at the age of 40 but did not disclose the cause of his death.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, extended family, colleagues, and all who knew and loved him. While we grieve the immense loss of a remarkable talent, we celebrate the light he brought to the world. Details regarding memorial services will be shared in due course,” read the statement.
Actor Presley Chweneyagae dies
Image: Supplied/ 1Magic
