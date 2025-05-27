Bail lifeline for Gqeberha firearms dealer Karen Webb

Beleaguered firearms dealer Karen Webb was shown a glimmer of hope on Tuesday when an application to prevent the joinder of the cases against her was granted.
This means the matter against the 41-year-old will go to trial only once her third shot at bail in the Makhanda high court has been finalised.
Webb, who faces a laundry list of charges, including murder, theft, fraud, illegal transportation of firearms and selling firearms to people not permitted to possess them, has been in custody since her arrest in February 2024, and has been refused bail twice.
Her lawyers are now awaiting a court date from the Makhanda high court to hear her appeal against the refusal of bail.
Subsequent to her bail being refused, more charges were brought against her.
She decided to abandon a formal bail application in those cases as it would be moot in light of her previous failed bail applications.
The state wanted to join all the cases against her, but defence attorney Peter Daubermann brought an urgent application to keep the matters separate.
This is as a successful appeal could reopen the door for her to bring bail applications in respect of the latest charges.
The application, in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court, was not opposed by state advocate Liezel Landman.
Landman previously indicated that the state was ready to proceed with the trial, but that will now commence only once the bail appeal has been concluded.
The matter will return to court on July 14.
Webb will return to court on another matter on June 5, when she is scheduled to stand trial for possession of contraband after she was allegedly found in possession of a cellphone on two separate occasions while in custody at the North End Prison.
The Herald
