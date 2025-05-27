Former president Jacob Zuma almost stole the show from his daughter at her graduation ceremony on Monday.
Zuma was greeted with loud cheers from guests and Durban Institute of Technology (DUT) graduates at the Olive Convention Centre where his daughter, Bridget Zuma, received her second qualification, an advanced diploma in taxation.
Zuma was also present in 2023 when his daughter was awarded her diploma in taxation.
Speaking after the ceremony on Monday, Zuma said: “I was happy when I heard her name called out on the graduation stage. I am very proud of her. I am always very happy to see my children succeed. I wish her well and I want her to continue furthering her studies. I always tell her education is not something you can finish. I wish for her to study further and to develop herself and live a better life.”
Bridget, 28 said she was motivated to study further for “a better job and a better life”.
“My desire is to continue to live a good life as I was blessed to live a good life. I am looking for a job and hope to get one before the year ends. I am looking to gain experience in my field. I am willing to take any job, anywhere, if it is within my field of study. I am not rushing to get a good job. I will be grateful to get a job, gain experience and use the skills I acquired at DUT.”
She said she would study further when she was able to pay her tuition fees. She hoped to run her own company one day.
She said her father had always taught her about respect.
“My father has respected people who have not respected him in the toughest situations. The most important value of DUT I will take with me is respect. I think one can go very far with respect.”
Jacob Zuma almost steals the show at daughter’s graduation
Senior reporter
Image: DUT
