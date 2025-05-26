Life imprisonment for man who raped foster sister, 13

The East London high court has sentenced a 42-year-old man to life imprisonment for twice raping his 13-year-old foster sister, which led to her falling pregnant.
The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, committed the crimes in Ncerha Village in November 2023 and January 2024.
“The teenage victim was abandoned by her mother when she was three years old, along with her twin siblings, who were a year younger than her,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said on Monday.
The mother of the accused was appointed as a foster mother of the girl and her siblings.
“She does not know who her biological mother is and regarded the man who raped her as her older brother as she grew up in front of him in the same household.”
In June 2024, the girl complained of stomach pains and her foster mother took her to the nearest clinic.
“She was shocked when the nurse told her that the girl was five months pregnant. As she is a chubby person, the foster mother did not notice the change in her body. She was asked who the father is, and she said it's 'Ubhuti', referring to the son of her foster mother.”
After both rape incidents the man gave the young girl R10 and told her not to report it to anyone. As the result of the rape, she now has a six-month-old baby boy.
The accused pleaded guilty as the evidence of the state, together with the paternity results showed he was the father of the child.
