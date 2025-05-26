LISTEN | EFF to 'fight for Cwecwe' through private prosecution after NPA drops case — Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has pledged to pursue a private prosecution in the rape case of seven-year-old “Cwecwe”, a Matatiele girl allegedly sexually assaulted at Bergview College in October last year.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped the case this month, citing insufficient evidence, sparking outrage and allegations of systemic failure to address gender-based violence and child abuse.
Speaking to supporters in ward 16 of Kwakwatsi in the Free State on Sunday, Malema condemned the NPA’s decision and vowed to seek justice for “Cwecwe”. “Let’s protect our children and women, let’s make sure South Africa is safe for them,” he said.
Malema, who met Cwecwe’s family a few weeks ago to offer support, claimed adversaries are funding rival political parties to dismantle the EFF, saying, “If the EFF dies, cases such as Cwecwe’s will never be taken seriously”.
“Today they took a decision not to prosecute people who raped Cwecwe. We are going to pursue private prosecution on behalf of the family and we are going to make sure Cwecwe gets the best medical care so she doesn’t relive the trauma she has experienced.”
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Cwecwe’s case emerged when her parents noticed her difficulty walking, leading to a medical examination confirming sexual assault.
Reported to police last October, the case was initially submitted to prosecutors at Matatiele magistrate’s court and the Thuthuzela Care Centre. Despite public protests and advocacy, the NPA declined to prosecute the case.
