A strong police presence is visible in the streets of Addo as tensions persist between local residents and foreign nationals.
At about 6am on Tuesday, sporadic groups of people started burning tyres on the roads, but the situation was dealt with by Public Order Policing, with the assistance of other policing units deployed to the area.
The clashes between locals and foreigners is in response to the murder of a community member outside a tavern on Saturday.
According to police reports, residents from Valencia in Addo then took to the streets and allegedly attacked foreigners in the area.
A further two people were killed and at least 10 others injured.
According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, arrangements have been made to accommodate the stranded foreign nationals.
“Most of them have been accommodated in interim shelters outside Addo.
“Police have also placed a team of detectives to work on the cases that were opened, and as soon they are finished with the investigation process, the arrests will follow,” Nkholi said.
In a statement late on Monday, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane appealed for calm.
Police intervene as tensions flare in Addo
