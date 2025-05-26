Porsche driver 'over booze limit' arrested after taxi crash in Cape Town

“Officers arrested the driver of the yellow Porsche for driving under the influence of alcohol with a reading of 0.52mg/1000ml, which equates to more than twice the legal limit. The legal limit is 0.24mg/1000ml.
“This is the latest incident involving luxury sports cars in recent months and not a good start to the week. That the driver was arrested early in the morning with an alcohol reading of more than double the legal limit makes this offence even more alarming.
“The accident could have had serious consequences with innocent passengers sustaining injuries. Our enforcement agencies will not tolerate lawlessness and will continue to arrest suspects who break the law,” said Smith.
The city reported traffic officers had, in the past week:
- recorded 36,351 offences;
- executed 1,251 warrants of arrest;
- impounded 179 public transport vehicles; and
- made 26 arrests, of which 23 were for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Image: Supplied
Cape Town traffic officers arrested the driver of a Porsche before 8am on Monday for allegedly being more than twice over the legal breath alcohol limit after a collision involving the sports car and a minibus taxi.
“Traffic officers attended to a motor vehicle accident between a Porsche and a minibus taxi on FW de Klerk Boulevard outbound after Marine Drive in the CBD before 8am,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
Image: Supplied
The city reported traffic officers had, in the past week:
