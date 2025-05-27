Probe uncovers refuse-removal racket
Unauthorised trucks being used for collections among other irregularities, report reveals
Unauthorised trucks have been found collecting refuse in Nelson Mandela Bay, with public health department drivers reportedly continuing to claim daily bonuses for completed routes — in some cases handing over access cards to outsiders to do the work for them.
An internal audit report has raised concerns about policies for hired compactor trucks, which often operate without supervision...
