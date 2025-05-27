Three dead and at least a dozen injured after bus plunges off bridge

Three people died and at least 12 were injured when a bus plunged off a bridge in Tongaat, north of Durban on Tuesday.
Reaction Unit South Africa said emergency workers were at the scene of the crash.
The bus was travelling on Gopalall Hurbans Road when it veered off the road, crashed through safety barriers and landed about 25m below the bridge.
Two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene and at least 12 people sustained moderate to severe injuries. It cannot yet be confirmed if there are further entrapments under the bus.
KZN transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said a Road Traffic Inspectorate team redirected traffic as emergency teams extracted a victim from the wreckage.
Duma said most roads in the area were affected during the recovery process.
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: ALS Paramedics
Meanwhile a patient was airlifted to hospital after a crash on the M4 near the Virginia off-ramp on Tuesday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said emergency workers found two badly damaged vehicles on both sides of the highway.
The road was closed while emergency workers stabilised three occupants who sustained critical injuries.
