Three Gqeberha residents were hospitalised on Tuesday morning after an accident which saw their car careering off Target Kloof Bridge.
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality traffic chief Warren Prins said only one vehicle was involved in the crash.
"It is alleged that the vehicle was travelling east-west down Target Kloof, and the driver lost control, hit the barrier and ended up in the water.
"One person was taken to Livingstone Hospital by Metro Ambulance and two people were taken by Gardmed Ambulance to St George's Hospital."
According to an unconfirmed report, the car was driven by a man who was taking his two sons to school.
The Herald
Three hospitalised after car goes off Target Kloof Bridge
Image: WERNER HILLS
