WATCH | Elephant seal steals the show in Gordon's Bay

By TIMESLIVE - 27 May 2025
The SPCA said it was devising a plan to help an elephant seal leave a residential area in Gordon's Bay.
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Traffic came to a standstill when an elephant seal paid a surprise visit to Sir Lowry’s Pass Road in Gordon's Bay on Tuesday morning.

Security companies and traffic police closed the road as curious onlookers watched the creature from a distance. At one point it ambled up to an unmarked vehicle with blue flashing lights and plonked its head on the bonnet.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA dispatched inspectors to the scene.

“Our SPCA inspectors are on-site in Sir Lowry’s Pass Road where an unexpected visitor — an elephant seal — has found its way into a residential area,” the organisation said in an update posted on Facebook.

“We’re working on a safe and stress-free plan to relocate this magnificent marine mammal.

“Please avoid the area to help us give the seal the space and calm it needs while we carry out the rescue. This is a developing situation — we’ll keep you updated as it unfolds.”

