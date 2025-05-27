The mother of Joshlin Smith, Kelly, and two others, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn, are to be sentenced on Tuesday at the Western Cape High Court.
The trio were convicted by the high court sitting in Saldanha Bay on charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.
Joshlin, then aged six, disappeared from her home at the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on February 19 2024.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Sentencing expected for Joshlin Smith's convicted kidnappers
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
