Industry colleagues, friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to comedian Thato Mabelane.
Thato succumbed to cancer in the early hours on Monday. Thato's friend Dr Estelle Wiid confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE, revealing the comedian was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years ago but it metastasised to the brain.
Ahead of the memorial ceremony set to take place on June 1 at Chapmans Peak second viewing point in Cape Town from 2pm, industry colleagues reflected on the impact she made as a comedian, HR specialist and champion rower.
‘A bold voice who brought courage’ — tributes pour in for comedian Thato Mabelane
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of comedian Thato Mabelane. She was an inspiration to many, a bold voice who brought courage, honesty and heart to the stage and in life. Her presence in the South African comedy scene will be missed. Condolences to her family, friends and fans. May she rest in peace,” wrote Cassandra “Dedekind” Garofallou.
“Kurough,” Khanyisa Bunu wrote when speaking about Thato's passing and Presley Chweneyagae, whose death was announced on Tuesday.
