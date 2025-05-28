Former prosecutor in R9m claim against state
Wrongful arrest case brought by Vicky Rossouw in connection with alleged non-reporting of child sex abuse
Former Humansdorp prosecutor Vicky Rossouw is hoping to claim R9m in damages after her arrest on allegations that she had failed to report the sexual assault of a child.
But as proceedings were due to get under way on Tuesday, the matter was postponed after the judge cited a conflict of interest and recused herself...
