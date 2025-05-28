A 35-year-old woman who allegedly tried to murder her six-year-old daughter by strangling her with a piece of wire appeared in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
She faces a charge of attempted murder.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the little girl was strangled with wire at her Kraaibosch family home just outside Knysna on Sunday.
“The mother of the victim was arrested in connection with the assault and made her first court appearance on Tuesday,” he said.
“The matter was postponed to June 2 for a formal bail application.”
He said the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in George was investigating the incident.
Knysna mom accused of strangling daughter with wire
