TimesLIVE
KZN municipality to give poor 10,000 litres of free water a month
Image: MICHAEL WALKER
Poor households in the iLembe district municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast will get 10,000 litres of water for free per month, while the rich will have to pay 13% more.
At a media briefing in KwaDukuza on Wednesday after passing a budget of R1.9bn for the financial year 2025/2026, iLembe mayor Thobani Shandu said they regretted the increased water tariffs.
“The council has adopted a 13% increase for water and sanitation, down from the proposed 13.5% tabled during the council sitting of March 26,” said Shandu.
“It is important to note our increment is aligned with uMngeni-uThukela Water’s bulk tariff hike. We are unlike some of neighbours who have opted to add input costs.
“Households valued at R130,000 or less will be exempt from sewer charges. These charges will be capped to the household value of R5m.”
