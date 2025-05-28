Metro heading to court to set aside flood repair contracts
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is taking legal action to set aside R53m in flood repair contracts that were awarded to eight companies.
A letter from municipal law firm McWilliams & Elliot Incorporated, dated May 22, warns that proceeding with the awarded contracts could expose the municipality to serious legal consequences...
