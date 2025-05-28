Richmond Hill brewery rakes in African Beer Cup awards

A Gqeberha brewing company has once again demonstrated its excellence in craft beer by coming out tops at the annual African Beer Cup awards.
The prestigious event saw 260 brews from 14 African countries compete, judged by a panel of 58 expert judges from around the globe.
And on May 24, Richmond Hill Brewing Company (RHBC) said cheers to their competitors.
Between May 17-20, certified judges and industry experts evaluated the beers using the Beer Judge Certification Programme guidelines.
Each beer was judged twice by two different panels, and the scores were compared.
If there was a difference of more than seven points between the two sets of scores, a third panel was called upon to re-evaluate, and an overall average of the three scores determined the final outcome.
Richmond Hill Brewing Company has a remarkable history at the African Beer Cup, having previously won numerous awards, including Best Beer In Africa in 2023.
This year, the brewery achieved outstanding success, securing a total of five medals — two gold, two silver, and one bronze.
The Fever Dream Black IPA and the Forbidden Milkshake IPA both won gold medals in their respective categories, showcasing the company’s innovative and high-quality brewing techniques.
The Twin Fin Keller Pilsner and Two Moods Raspberry Saison were awarded silver medals, further proving the brewery’s consistent excellence.
Additionally, the Coastal Cult Hazy Pale Ale received a bronze medal, rounding off a stellar performance by the brewery.
“We wish to thank the African Beer Cup organisers for managing such a great event.
“We are very pleased with our performance as all the beers we entered won an award,” the Gqeberha company’s master brewer Niall Cook said.
“A big thank you goes to our team at RHBC and to Yeastern Cape Brewing Club who collaborated with us on the excellent Forbidden Milkshake IPA, and to Hazeldean Brewing Co from Tyger Valley, with whom we worked on the unique Two Moods Raspberry Saison.”
The brewery’s beers cane be sampled at their tap room off Alabaster Street, Baakens Valley, or ordered off its website.
The Herald
Richmond Hill brewery rakes in African Beer Cup awards
Image: SUPPLIED
