Show of support for murdered Knysna woman’s family

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 28 May 2025

The family of a murdered Knysna woman whose body was found inside a pit toilet said the overwhelming support from the community was what kept them going. 

Ntombizodwa Mei’s family members were speaking at the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where her boyfriend appeared in connection with her gruesome murder...

