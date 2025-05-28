Sizekhaya Holdings wins R180bn lottery licence
Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau announces winning bidder for lucrative fourth national lottery licence
After delays and court action, trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau has announced Sizekhaya Holdings as the winner of the fourth national lottery licence.
Ithuba Holdings, which ran the lottery for the past 10 years, will see its operations come to an end on Saturday...
