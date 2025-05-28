Eighty-six handmade blankets stitched with care and compassion by volunteers around the country were handed over to residents at Nazareth House in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on Wednesday as part of the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative.
Carolyn Steyn, founder of the NPO, was joined by members of the KnitWits community for the handover.
“This place has a special meaning for me,” she said. “My mum grew up here as an orphan. She came here at the age of three and stayed until she was 20.”
The initiative, which began in 2013 with a challenge from Zelda la Grange, Nelson Mandela’s former personal assistant, has grown into a nationwide movement of “social cohesion and community spirit”, said Steyn.
What started as a personal pledge to crochet 67 blankets evolved rapidly after Steyn’s Facebook appeal for help went viral. “It snowballed into a movement — for good, for change.”
The 86 blankets donated on Wednesday were crafted as part of the Hugest Happiness Blanket unveiled on March 20. Each item carries a label with the 67 Blankets logo and the words “handmade with love” — a phrase that was felt in every corner of the room.
Stitched with love: 67 Blankets brings warmth and dignity to Nazareth House
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
“I noticed when I picked it up that it's handmade with love,” said a resident. “Thank you very much on behalf of the Sisters of Nazareth and the whole of Nazareth House.”
Resident Fay Paul was visibly moved. “I am thrilled. I cannot tell you — the colours are what I like. Nazareth House has been fantastic to me. I was a carer for my husband for 22 years. I needed help and they took me in with open arms. Now, to receive something so beautiful, I am so happy.”
Lynton, a representative from 67 Blankets, highlighted the time and effort put into each piece: “It takes about four months to make a blanket. There’s a lot of work, but it’s more than a blanket — it becomes a comfort, especially for older people. It’s something they identify with. It stays with them.”
Sister Sikholiwe Ngwenya of Nazareth House expressed deep gratitude: “We are so happy, especially because it's winter. The blankets are beautiful and mean so much to our residents. Many of them have no visitors. Receiving these gifts feels like a blessing.”
For Steyn and the KnitWits, it’s about more than just wool and hooks. “It’s a movement for change in our world,” Steyn said. “It’s incredible what individuals are capable of.”
