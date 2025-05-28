News

Former police lieutenant colonel in court for fraud and money laundering

He faces 97 counts, including filing false claims for tyres and fuel purchases

By Ernest Mabuza - 29 May 2025
Andries Nel is accused of submitting fictitious claims under the SAPS detainee feeding programme, filing false claims for tyres and fuel purchases for police vehicles and duplicating subsistence and travel allowance claims.
Andries Nel, a former police offer, appeared in the Upington magistrate’s court on Wednesday to face multiple counts of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

At the time of the alleged offences, Nel, 59, who was a lieutenant colonel, was stationed at the police supply chain management unit.

“Between December 2022 and April 2024, he is accused of orchestrating fraudulent transactions totalling R1.245m,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

The charges include submitting fictitious claims under the SAPS detainee feeding programme, filing false claims for tyres and fuel purchases for police vehicles and duplicating subsistence and travel allowance claims.

“The alleged fraudulent payments were made directly into Nel’s personal bank account. He faces 97 counts of fraud and 97 counts of money laundering for allegedly disguising the origin of the stolen funds.”

The case was postponed until Thursday for a bail application.

