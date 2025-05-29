A member of a minibus taxi association and a security officer were fatally shot at the Zonkizizwe rank in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, early on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a white Toyota Fortuner with about 10 men inside arrived at the rank and started shooting at security officers.
A bakkie belonging to the officers was torched. A second vehicle had multiple gunshot holes.
“The motive behind the shooting is suspected to be taxi violence-related and one rifle has been seized for further investigations. No-one is arrested yet,” said Nevhuhulwi.
“In a separate incident on Thursday, a team of police members comprising the highway unit, Hillbrow tracing unit and Johannesburg metro police tactical response unit pounced on three suspects at a warehouse in Dawn Park.
“The trio were found in possession of an R5 rifle, ammunition and three magazines. These will be taken for ballistic testing to determine if the firearm was used in the commission of crime.”
Nevhuhulwi asked anyone with information that can assist with the police investigations to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600-10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on MySapsApp which can be accessed on any smartphone.
TimesLIVE
Gang of 10 open fire at taxi rank in Katlehong, killing two people
Image: Thulani Mbele
TimesLIVE
