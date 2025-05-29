The three were sentenced to 10 years on the kidnapping charge, to run concurrently with the life sentences, and their names will be entered into the national child protection register.
Addressing the three directly, the judge said Appollis had fed Joshlin, sold her and “you sit there and you say nothing, betraying the trust she must have placed in you, Mr Appollis, as her parents, and you Miss Smith as the one that gave birth to her. And you Mr Van Rhyn, being that good friend and the father of a small child”.
Kelly Smith sentenced to life in prison for trafficking her daughter Joshlin
Raquel “Kelly” Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and friend Steveno van Rhyn were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday for human trafficking.
During a dramatic trial, the court heard the trio hatched a plan to sell six-year-old Joshlin Smith to a sangoma for R20,000. She disappeared in February 2024 and remains missing.
Judge Nathan Erasmus, handing down sentence at the multipurpose centre in Saldanha Bay, said: “There is nothing I can find that is redeeming and deserving of a lesser sentence than the harshest I can impose.”
