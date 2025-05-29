Koukamma by-election: ANC in Koukamma wins by-election

The ANC in Koukamma retained Ward 5 in Wednesday’s by-election in the Sarah Baartman district municipality.
The ANC’s Clive Witbooi clinched the victory after receiving 1,225 of the votes cast.
A total of 2,482 votes were cast.
The ANC won with 49.66% of the votes, followed by the Patriotic Alliance with 36.2%, and the DA trailing in third place with 11.39%.
Sarah Baartman regional chairperson Deon de Vos said the ANC was excited about the win.
“It was work because it is the third time we’re contesting this ward in one term.
“We contested the ward during the 2021 local government elections, then again in the 2023 by-elections, and now in 2025.
“This is a very rural ward so we got a lot of support from the district and province.
“We feel excited for people to put trust in the ANC, notwithstanding challenges with service delivery issues.
“We congratulate the volunteers who did a great job.
“We commit to serve the people as best as we can with the councillor to deal with service delivery issues,” De Vos said.
The by-election was held due to a vacancy in the ward, after the death of the previous ward councillor.
De Vos said the previous councillor died in a motor vehicle accident, along with a volunteer.
“At the time of his death, he had been in the position a year and six months. He was a very good councillor.”
