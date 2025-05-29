News

Police rescue woman hijacked by seven men posing as cops

By TimesLIVE - 29 May 2025
Seven men linked to the "blue light gang" hijacking of a woman motorist were caught by the Soweto flying squad.
Seven men linked to the "blue light gang" hijacking of a woman motorist were caught by the Soweto flying squad.
Image: SAPS

The Soweto flying squad rescued a woman who had been hijacked when they stopped two vehicles during a stop-and-search operation.

Seven men were arrested, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

The team was patrolling at 9.30am on Wednesday when they spotted a black Ford Fiesta with false number plates. A bronze Toyota Etios was also stopped. Both vehicles were searched with the assistance of tactical response team members.

“Two 9mm replica firearms and live ammunition was recovered together with a police docket cover, police cap and police bulletproof jacket.”

Nevhuhulwi said officers discovered that a woman in one of the vehicles “was actually hijacked and kidnapped by the same group”. 

The men, aged between 25 and 40, were arrested for kidnapping, impersonating police officers, possession of unlicensed firearms and of ammunition. Both vehicles were impounded for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith's convicted kidnappers back in court for sentencing
Glacier collapse buries Swiss village in mud and rocks | REUTERS

Most Read