Scores take refuge in Gqeberha after deadly Addo attacks

By Brandon Nel - 29 May 2025

More than 100 foreigners, mostly women and their young children, are seeking shelter in Gqeberha after fleeing Addo due to the deadly attacks.

Humanitarian group Gift of the Givers stepped in to assist those who were chased from their homes after the violent clashes on Sunday and Monday in which three people were killed and at least 10 injured...

