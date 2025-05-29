Scores take refuge in Gqeberha after deadly Addo attacks
More than 100 foreigners, mostly women and their young children, are seeking shelter in Gqeberha after fleeing Addo due to the deadly attacks.
Humanitarian group Gift of the Givers stepped in to assist those who were chased from their homes after the violent clashes on Sunday and Monday in which three people were killed and at least 10 injured...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.