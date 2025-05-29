News

Victoria Park pupil cracks the code in online competition

Gabriella Jonson placed second in Juicy Gems coding game

By Herald Reporter - 29 May 2025

The winners of the biggest online international tournament hosted by Tangible Africa in recent memory were announced, with Victoria Park High School pupil Gabriella Jonson grabbing a podium spot.

A total of 1,700 participants from 209 schools competed against each other to see who would finish the Juicy Gems coding game in the fastest time. ..

