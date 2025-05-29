Victoria Park pupil cracks the code in online competition
Gabriella Jonson placed second in Juicy Gems coding game
The winners of the biggest online international tournament hosted by Tangible Africa in recent memory were announced, with Victoria Park High School pupil Gabriella Jonson grabbing a podium spot.
A total of 1,700 participants from 209 schools competed against each other to see who would finish the Juicy Gems coding game in the fastest time. ..
