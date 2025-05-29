Buying property in Africa is often a minefield, complex, expensive and slow — but Wesley Roos, founder of Proply, believes that with the right tech, it doesn’t have to be.
In this interview we explore how his platform is cutting through the red tape, giving property buyers, sellers and professionals a smarter way to close deals and manage the process.
Proply is a digital tool that simplifies property transactions by automating admin, reducing paperwork and giving all parties, from agents to banks, a single place to collaborate.
More than that, it has the power to help ordinary Africans enter the property game and win, making the process more transparent, affordable and accessible.
With South Africa as its testing ground, Roos is now looking at how this home-grown proptech could transform markets on the continent.
I sat down with Roos to unpack the opportunity. We spoke about the messy middle of property sales, what Africa needs from its next generation of real estate tools and how Proply could help shift the sector from old-school to scalable.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Can tech fix Africa’s property puzzle? Proply’s Wesley Roos thinks so
Buying property in Africa is often a minefield, complex, expensive and slow — but Wesley Roos, founder of Proply, believes that with the right tech, it doesn’t have to be.
In this interview we explore how his platform is cutting through the red tape, giving property buyers, sellers and professionals a smarter way to close deals and manage the process.
Proply is a digital tool that simplifies property transactions by automating admin, reducing paperwork and giving all parties, from agents to banks, a single place to collaborate.
More than that, it has the power to help ordinary Africans enter the property game and win, making the process more transparent, affordable and accessible.
With South Africa as its testing ground, Roos is now looking at how this home-grown proptech could transform markets on the continent.
I sat down with Roos to unpack the opportunity. We spoke about the messy middle of property sales, what Africa needs from its next generation of real estate tools and how Proply could help shift the sector from old-school to scalable.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News